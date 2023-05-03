Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Highway 95A In Cantonment

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night in Cantonment.

It happened on Highway 95A near Archer Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional details were not yet released by the Florida Highway Patrol as they continue their investigation.

Pictured: The scene on Highway 95A at Archer Road following a fatal pedestrian accident Sunday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.