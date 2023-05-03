Chipotle, Panera Bread Restaurants Planned For West Nine Mile Road

A new Chipotle and a Panera Bread are planned for West Nine Mile Road just west of Pine Forest Road.

Separate Escambia County Development Review applications have been filed by a Foley, Alabama, engineering firm on behalf of both companies. The new restaurants, if constructed, would be on adjacent parcels.

Chipotle

A pre-application meeting will be held Wednesday for a Chipotle at 2261 West Nine Mile Road. The 2,400 square foot fast casual restaurant would be located on just under an acre that is currently part of an RV park. The parking lot access would be to a private driveway that currently connects Nine Mile Road to the rear of a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Panera Bread

An initial application has been submitted for a Panera Bread at 2405 West Nine Mile Road. The 3,500 square foot restaurant would be located on 1.2 acres at the corner of West Nine Mile and Surrey Drive. Driveway access would be to Surrey Drive, not Nine Mile Road.

Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process will be required, and the applicant may choose to never complete the projects.