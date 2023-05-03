Chipotle, Panera Bread Restaurants Planned For West Nine Mile Road

May 2, 2023

A new Chipotle and a Panera Bread are planned for West Nine Mile Road just west of Pine Forest Road.

Separate Escambia County Development Review applications have been filed by a Foley, Alabama, engineering firm on behalf of both companies.  The new restaurants, if constructed, would be on adjacent parcels.

Chipotle

A pre-application meeting will be held Wednesday for a Chipotle at 2261 West Nine Mile Road.  The 2,400 square foot fast casual restaurant would be located on just under an acre that is currently part of an RV park.  The parking lot access would be to a private driveway that currently connects Nine Mile Road to the rear of a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Panera Bread

An initial application has been submitted for a Panera Bread at 2405 West Nine Mile Road. The 3,500 square foot restaurant would be located on 1.2 acres at the corner of West Nine Mile and Surrey Drive. Driveway access would be to Surrey Drive, not Nine Mile Road.

Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process will be required, and the applicant may choose to never complete the projects.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 