Suspect That Was Holding A Hostage Shot And Killed After Standoff, ECSO Says

May 8, 2023

A man with 58 prior felony convictions has been identified as the suspect shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night in Escambia County after about five hours of negotiations.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said 53-year old Ronnie Kenneth Clark  was wanted on a failure to appear warrant on a meth-related charge and a violation of probation warrant. He had warrants in both Florida and Alabama.

A bail bondsman from Bay Minette and deputies believed Clark had a gun, which was later determined to be two objects taped together to resemble a firearm (pictured below inset), Simmons said. He also texted two people saying that he had a gun and was going to “shoot it out” with deputies, according to the sheriff.

About 5 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700-block of Helton Lane off Klondike Road for the warrant service, where Clark reportedly threatened both the deputies and the bondsman.

For hours, he held a woman hostage inside a tent on the property before attempting to leave. Simons said Clark was holding a knife to the woman’s throat, got into a a vehicle and attempted to leave. That’s when he was shot and killed by a SWAT officer.

Simmons said the woman is being treated at a local hospital for injuries. He said she was struck when the bullet either traveled through the suspect or fragmented. An update on her condition was not available.

“It’s obvious to us that we spent five hours trying to end this peacefully, and we cannot let them leave,” Simmons said during a Monday morning press conference. “In situations like this, we care about human life. We care more about a hostage than we do the hostage taker, and the deputy had an opportunity to end this…Our criminal escalated these events, and it cost him his life.”

“He threatened our deputies; he threatened the bondsman. He held a knife to the throat of a hostage, and he tried to get away. If you try to do these things, you are not long for this world, quite honestly. You play this type of stupid game, and you get what you get.”

The knife was recovered at the scene (pictured first below), the sheriff noted.

As is standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involved shooting, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

Comments

6 Responses to “Suspect That Was Holding A Hostage Shot And Killed After Standoff, ECSO Says”

  1. Tc on May 8th, 2023 12:49 pm

    58 felonies & was still being allowed to commit crime as a free man! Such a sorry excuse for a court system !! Innocent people are being preyed upon at the hands of these incompetent Judges. This is sickening

  2. jml on May 8th, 2023 12:37 pm

    58 prior felony convictions? Why the heck was this guy not in jail for life.We won’t have to worry about him killing someone with his 59th felony. Great job officers.

  3. John Bone Jones on May 8th, 2023 9:35 am

    if you hold a knife to someone’s neck, expect to be shot

  4. Susie on May 8th, 2023 9:08 am

    Thank you ECSO for all you do. God bless you all everyday in every way.

  5. straightshooter on May 8th, 2023 7:09 am

    Good Job ECSO.

  6. Kai on May 8th, 2023 2:18 am

    I witnessed this whole thing live right next to it the had drones and stuff





