Flomaton Woman Charged With Exploitation Of Elderly Century Resident

A Flomaton woman is charged with exploiting an elderly Century resident.

Dawn Renee Watson, 39, was charged with felony elderly exploitation and misdemeanor petit theft. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

The elderly victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she gave her debit card to Watson, a close relative, to pick up items while she was sick, but never gave her permission for any personal use of the funds.

Watson made withdrawals to her cash app from the victim’s account totaling $669, according to an arrest report. When confronted by the victim, deputies said Watson deposited $130 for the victim but then no longer responded.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on an $8,000 bond.