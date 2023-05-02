Tate Beats Gulf Breeze 9-2 To Advance To District Championship (With Gallery)

May 3, 2023

The No.3 Tate Aggies blew past the No. 2 Gulf Breeze Dolphins 9-2 in the District 1-1A semifinals Wednesday.

Drew Reaves homered in the third, and Ethan McAnally had a dinger in the firth for Tate.

For more photos, click to tap here.

Rilee Lowery went six innings on the mound for Tate, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out seven.

Brayden Touchstone led the Aggies at the plate with two hits. McAnally, Reaves, Clifton Quiggins and James Davis each had a hit for the Aggies.

The Aggies (18-6) will take on the Patriots (23-2) in Pace Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 