Tate Beats Gulf Breeze 9-2 To Advance To District Championship (With Gallery)

The No.3 Tate Aggies blew past the No. 2 Gulf Breeze Dolphins 9-2 in the District 1-1A semifinals Wednesday.

Drew Reaves homered in the third, and Ethan McAnally had a dinger in the firth for Tate.

Rilee Lowery went six innings on the mound for Tate, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out seven.

Brayden Touchstone led the Aggies at the plate with two hits. McAnally, Reaves, Clifton Quiggins and James Davis each had a hit for the Aggies.

The Aggies (18-6) will take on the Patriots (23-2) in Pace Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.

