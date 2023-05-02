Cantonment Man Charged With Allegedly Choking His Girlfriend

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend on two different occasions.

Brandon Charles Manley, 23, was charged with two felony counts of domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of felony battery with a prior conviction.

Manley allegedly choked his girlfriend on May 1 and May 22. She told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she began slamming car doors during a verbal altercation with Manley. He grabbed her, shoved her around the house, hit her, choked her and impeded her ability to breathe, according to an arrest report.

“This has been an ongoing occurrence where Manley has choked her. In the past she has been afraid to report Manley’s actions to law enforcement due to fear of retaliation,” the arrest report states.

According to the ECSO, Manley was previously convicted of battery in October 2019.

Manley remained in the Escambia County Jail due to a probation violation charge.