Large Part Of Cantonment, Gonzalez Lose Power After Lines Downed On Highway 29

A large portion of Cantonment and Gonzalez were left without power early Wednesday morning after an incident on Highway 29.

Power lines were downed on Highway 29 just south of Muscogee Road near International Paper. It appeared that multiple vehicles may have struck the downed wires or a pole, but exactly what happened was not immediately clear.

Power lines were downed on both sides of Highway 29, and power was out south of Muscogee Road to at least Archer Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.