14 Northview Athletes Competing In 2A Regional Track Meet

Fourteen Northview High School track and field team members are competing in the FHSAA Class 2A Regional 1 meet beginning today in Jacksonville.

Those Chiefs are:

GIRLS

Kendal Beasley

Jalayah Bright

Na’kyha Brown

Amber Irby

Kamryn Langham

Sarah Long

Anna Spence

BOYS

Malikhi Haynes

Bayllon Matson

Braeden McGhee

Danny Mcgaha

Jaquez Moorer

Jacob Spence

Blake Yoder

