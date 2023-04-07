Woman Shot In The Face Thursday Night During Cantonment Drive-by; Another Person Stabbed

April 7, 2023

A woman was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting and another person was stabbed in Cantonment Thursday night.

The woman was outside along Sheppard Street near Lincoln Street about 9 p.m. when she was shot in the face during the drive-by, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital as a “trauma alert”.

Evidence markers at scene indicated that multiple shots were fired. Residents told us that vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.

About a half hour later, one person was reportedly stabbed in the same neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said it was not immediately clear if the stabbing was related to the shooting.

At last report, no suspect had been named in the incidents.

Pictured: The scene in Cantonment Thursday night after a woman was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting and one person was stabbed. Photos contest WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 