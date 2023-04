Winner Claims $1 Million For Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Sold In Cantonment

A $1 million 500x The Cash scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Cantonment convenience store.

Alex Mendoza Moreno, 22 of Auburn, claimed his prize at the Florida Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million.