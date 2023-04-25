West Florida Libraries Director Reports On Branch Usage, Possible Expanded Hours For Century

West Florida Public Libraries Board of Governance members heard a report Tuesday on just how many people are using the library branches and a possibly expanded hours in Century.

Over the last three months, the Downtown Library averaged over 500 people per day, Tryon over 300, Belleview about 300, Southwest about 150, and the Molino Library about 150 people per day, Library Director Todd Humble said during a board meeting Tuesday afternoon in Century.

The Century Library averages up to 90 people per day, he said.

Currently, the Century Library is open five days a week due to staffing. With the anticipated addition of a STEM educator, Humble said the Century branch could be open six days per week.

Pictured top: West Florida Public Libraries Director Todd Humble during a Board of Governance meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Century Branch Library. Pictured first below: Board members Robin Reshard (left) and Liza Campbell. Second photo below: Board member Blaine Wall. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.