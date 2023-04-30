Want To Speak At An Escambia Commission Meeting? There’s An Online Form For That.

If you want to speak at an Escambia County Commission Meeting, or one of their public forums, there is now an online form for that.

The new speaker form is available by clicking here, or on the county’s “Meetings” webpage. In-person forms will still be available prior to the start of public forums and board meetings.

Citizens wishing to speak at the public forum will be heard immediately prior to the regular BOCC meeting. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes, unless otherwise determined by the chairman. Speakers will not be able to donate their minutes to another speaker. The Gary Sansing Public Forum is intended for matters not included on the agenda for the regular meeting. Citizens wishing to address items on the agenda must indicate such items in the sign-up form.