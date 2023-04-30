Want To Speak At An Escambia Commission Meeting? There’s An Online Form For That.

April 30, 2023

If you want to speak at an Escambia County Commission Meeting, or one of their public forums, there is now an online form for that.

The new speaker form is available by clicking here, or on the county’s “Meetings” webpage. In-person forms will still be available prior to the start of public forums and board meetings.

Citizens wishing to speak at the public forum will be heard immediately prior to the regular BOCC meeting. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes, unless otherwise determined by the chairman. Speakers will not be able to donate their minutes to another speaker. The Gary Sansing Public Forum is intended for matters not included on the agenda for the regular meeting. Citizens wishing to address items on the agenda must indicate such items in the sign-up form.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 