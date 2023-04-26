Walks Haunt Wahoos In 6-4 Loss At Montgomery

Dax Fulton and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitching staff struggled to find the strike zone on Tuesday night, issuing a combined nine walks in a 6-4 defeat to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Fulton (L, 0-4) surrendered a career-high six walks, plus a two-run double to Evan Edwards and a two-run homer to Diego Infante, as the Biscuits built an early lead. The Blue Wahoos put up a fight, collecting RBI singles from Dane Myers and Will Banfield in the middle innings, but left the bases loaded in the sixth and two runners on in the eighth.

Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery was chased from the game in the fifth inning after a Griffin Conine double, but a bullpen effort from Michael Mercado, Enmanuel Mejia and Graeme Stinson (W, 1-0) kept the Blue Wahoos at bay.

Cristian Charle, Zack Leban and Jefry Yan combined to deliver 4.0 scoreless innings of relief for Pensacola in the defeat.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos