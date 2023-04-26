Walks Haunt Wahoos In 6-4 Loss At Montgomery

April 26, 2023

Dax Fulton and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitching staff struggled to find the strike zone on Tuesday night, issuing a combined nine walks in a 6-4 defeat to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Fulton (L, 0-4) surrendered a career-high six walks, plus a two-run double to Evan Edwards and a two-run homer to Diego Infante, as the Biscuits built an early lead. The Blue Wahoos put up a fight, collecting RBI singles from Dane Myers and Will Banfield in the middle innings, but left the bases loaded in the sixth and two runners on in the eighth.

Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery was chased from the game in the fifth inning after a Griffin Conine double, but a bullpen effort from Michael Mercado, Enmanuel Mejia and Graeme Stinson (W, 1-0) kept the Blue Wahoos at bay.

Cristian Charle, Zack Leban and Jefry Yan combined to deliver 4.0 scoreless innings of relief for Pensacola in the defeat.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 