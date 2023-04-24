Town Manager? Mayor? Century Council To Begin Deep Dive Into Charter

The Century Town Council will begin a deep dive into their charter and needed revisions this week.

The Century Charter Review Committee worked about three years, including pandemic delays, to create a new charter that was submitted to the town council to review and possibly place on an upcoming ballot. The town attorney also completed a differing draft.

In a series of meetings over the next several months, the council will review the old charter line by line, along with the charter review committee’s draft, and perhaps some of the draft presented by the attorney. The lawyer won’t take part at first, in order to save money, but he will review the council’s eventual final draft for legality.

The council has expressed a general consensus against a town manager, instead supporting a strong mayor and council.

A charter review workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Century Town Hall and is open to the public.

The Century town charter is the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

Pictured top: Century council member Shelisa McCall addresses town attorney Matt Dannheisser recently. Pictured inset: Dannheisser explains the charter to the town council. Pictured below: Council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson and council President Luis Gomez, Jr. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.