Tate High Students Prepare 57,600 Meals For The Needy (With Gallery)

April 2, 2023

Tate High School FFA and volunteers worked Friday to package 57,600 meals for the community through Meals of Hope.

“Food insecurity is real within Escambia County,” said Austin Courson, agricultural educator and FFA advisor. “It’s important to FFA and other local organizations to partner together and help fight food insecurity for many within the Pensacola region. This gives our students hands-on experience while encouraging them to work together to meet the needs of our community.”

They exceeded their goal of feeding 55,000 with the Meals of Hope project by packaging these meals in under three hours.

All the packaged meals will be distributed to families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Sponsors include the Florida Farm Bureau, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Big John’s Heating and Air, The Mathes Group, and Pensacola Energy.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Volunteers included current students in Tate’s FFA, softball, baseball, football, Early Childhood Academy and Tate FFA Alumni.

Meals of Hope is a nonprofit organization that is committed to bringing people together to fight the hunger epidemic.

Pictured: Tate High School students and volunteers prepared 57,600 meals for the community through the Males of Hope program on Friday. Photos by Erica Langton and Avery Kreiser/Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

