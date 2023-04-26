Tate Gets Senior Night Shutout Of Escambia

The Tate High Aggies celebrated senior night Tuesday with an 8-0 shutout of Escambia.

Before the game, the Aggies honored seniors Cade Kelly, Ethan McAnally, Frank Randall, Jay Davis, Drew Reaves, Javin Floyd, Rilee Lowery, Michael Sardar, Aidan Byrd, Cam Patrick, Brayden Nobile, Tristin Lynn, and Jamil Sardar.

Complete game statistics were not available at publication time.

