Tate Aggies Football Getting New Video Scoreboard

A new video board is coming to Tate High School’s Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium.

In addition to scores and game information, the board can be used to display hype videos before the games, senior interviews, and more.

The video is privately funded by boosters. It is expected to be in operation by the first kickoff in August.

NorthEscambia.com photos/graphics, click to enlarge.