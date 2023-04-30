Sunshine Returns; Breezy With A High In The Mid 70s

April 30, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

