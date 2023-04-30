Sunshine Returns; Breezy With A High In The Mid 70s
April 30, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
