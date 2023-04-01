Strike Out Cancer Game Raises $28,000 As Tate Hosts West Florida (With Gallery)

April 1, 2023

The Tate High School Strike Out Cancer game raised at least $28,000 Friday night with funds raised by both Tate and West Florida high schools, and other including the umpire’s association.

During the game, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Aggies 6-1.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Strike Out Cancer photos are first, followed by game action.)

Sydney Scapin earned the win for West Florida, going for a complete game allowing one run one four hits and striking out 15. Scapin also led the Jags at the plate, going 3-3.

Jordan Smith allowed six hits and two runs over four innings while striking out three for Tate.  Peyton Womack was in the circle for three innings, allowing five hits, four runs and striking out one. Lacy Wilson was tops at the plate for the Aggies, going 2-3. Kara Wine and Kylea Gibbs also had hits for Tate.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 