Saturday Storms Damage Homes, Down Trees, Leave Thousands Without Power

Saturday afternoon storms damaged homes, downed trees, and left thousands without power.

Just north of Flomaton, wind ripped the roof off an older mobile on Pecan Grove Lane (above). The occupants were not injured.

On Sunshine Hill Road just off Highway 97 in Molino, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a tree falling onto a car. The vehicle’s driver was not injured. Nearby, residents reported several small pine trees were snapped a few feet off the ground.

Just off Highway 297A in Cantonment, walls and trusses were blown down at a house under construction (pictured left. Further south on Jackson Street in Myrtle Grove, a home was heavily damaged by a falling tree.

For more photos, click here.

Over 1,600 Escambia River Electric Cooperatives customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties lost power. At midnight Saturday, EREC reported that electricity had been restored for all members in Escambia County, but 529 in Santa Rosa County were in the dark, with most of those along and east of Munson Highway.

Florida Power & Light reported several thousand lost power in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties, with 337 customers in Escambia County without electricity at midnight.

High winds snapped and downed trees in several areas across the county, and flash flooding was reported on several roadways.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.