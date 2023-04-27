Residents Receive License, Registration Services In Century On ‘FLOW’ Bus

The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office was back in Century on Tuesday.

According to the Escambia County Tax Collector Office, the FLOW unit had 29 total visitors and completed 11 vehicle registrations, five identification cards, three driver’s license renewals, and two license reinstatements.

The event was a partnership between Tax Collector Scott Lunsford and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

NorthEscambia.com photo.