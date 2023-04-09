Popeyes Chicken And A Prayer: Jail Inmates Celebrate Easter

April 9, 2023

Easter was celebrated a little early at the Escambia County Jail in Brewton.

After current Sheriff Heath Jackson took office, he started an Easter tradition five years ago of a good  meal and, for those that wish to participate, prayer.

Saturday, the inmates were provided Popeyes chicken with biscuits, and the inmates decided who they wanted to lead them in worship.

“Jesus loves us all, even when we make bad decisions,” Jackson said.

For the past five years, the meal has been provided by Josh Godwin and Elliot Faircloth at Popeyes in Brewton.

Pictured above and below: Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson and staffers serve an Easter meal Saturday inside the Escambia County (AL) Jail. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 