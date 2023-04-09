Popeyes Chicken And A Prayer: Jail Inmates Celebrate Easter

Easter was celebrated a little early at the Escambia County Jail in Brewton.

After current Sheriff Heath Jackson took office, he started an Easter tradition five years ago of a good meal and, for those that wish to participate, prayer.

Saturday, the inmates were provided Popeyes chicken with biscuits, and the inmates decided who they wanted to lead them in worship.

“Jesus loves us all, even when we make bad decisions,” Jackson said.

For the past five years, the meal has been provided by Josh Godwin and Elliot Faircloth at Popeyes in Brewton.

Pictured above and below: Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson and staffers serve an Easter meal Saturday inside the Escambia County (AL) Jail. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.