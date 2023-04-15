Pérez Fans Seven, But Shuckers Beat Blue Wahoos 7-1

April 15, 2023

In his final start as a teenager, Pensacola Blue Wahoos righty Eury Pérez struck out seven batters in a 7-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

A game billed as a showdown between two of baseball’s top prospects, Pérez and Biloxi outfielder Jackson Chourio, saw Pérez (L, 0-1) fan his fellow 19-year-old twice before Chourio hit a game-breaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Biloxi opened up the scoring in the first with an unearned run, as Lamar Sparks reached on an error and scored on Tyler Black’s RBI double. Pensacola couldn’t solve Shuckers starter Christian Mejias (W, 1-0), who allowed only one hit over 5.0 scorless innings.

Pérez was in good shape heading to the fifth, and almost had an inning-ending double play before Freddy Zamora’s sharp grounder to third took a bad hop and turned into an RBI double. Two batters later, Chourio sent a liner off the left field foul pole for a three-run homer to extend the Biloxi lead to 5-0.

The Blue Wahoos managed their only run in the sixth, as Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit a double and scored on a José Devers groundout. The Shuckers added insurance in the seventh on a Zamora homer and in the eighth on a Griffin Conine fielding error.

Brandon Knarr and Harold Chirino combined to pitch the final four innings for the Shuckers, who have taken three of the first four games in their series against Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday at MGM Park in Biloxi.

by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 