Pérez Fans Seven, But Shuckers Beat Blue Wahoos 7-1

In his final start as a teenager, Pensacola Blue Wahoos righty Eury Pérez struck out seven batters in a 7-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

A game billed as a showdown between two of baseball’s top prospects, Pérez and Biloxi outfielder Jackson Chourio, saw Pérez (L, 0-1) fan his fellow 19-year-old twice before Chourio hit a game-breaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Biloxi opened up the scoring in the first with an unearned run, as Lamar Sparks reached on an error and scored on Tyler Black’s RBI double. Pensacola couldn’t solve Shuckers starter Christian Mejias (W, 1-0), who allowed only one hit over 5.0 scorless innings.

Pérez was in good shape heading to the fifth, and almost had an inning-ending double play before Freddy Zamora’s sharp grounder to third took a bad hop and turned into an RBI double. Two batters later, Chourio sent a liner off the left field foul pole for a three-run homer to extend the Biloxi lead to 5-0.

The Blue Wahoos managed their only run in the sixth, as Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit a double and scored on a José Devers groundout. The Shuckers added insurance in the seventh on a Zamora homer and in the eighth on a Griffin Conine fielding error.

Brandon Knarr and Harold Chirino combined to pitch the final four innings for the Shuckers, who have taken three of the first four games in their series against Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday at MGM Park in Biloxi.

by Erik Bremer