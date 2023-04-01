Northview Takes Double Header Over J.U. Blacksher (With Gallery)

April 1, 2023

The Northview Chiefs took both games of a double header over J.U. Blacksher Friday in Bratt.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Northview 4, J.U. Blacksher 0

In the first game of the twin bill, Carson Burkett pitched a complete game shutout as Northview beat Blacksher 4-0.

Burkett had seven strikeouts and walked just one.

Kaden Burkett led the Chiefs going 2-3 at bat. Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Jamarkus Jefferson, Josh Landis and Ethan Collier all had a hit for Northview.

Northview 7, J.U. Blacksher 3

In the nightcap, Northview defeated Blacksher 7-3.

Jarmarkus Jefferson went five and a third innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out seven. Grayden Sheffield threw one and two thirds innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three.

At the plate, Northview had hits from Jefferson, Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Josh Landis and Tyler Shaw.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 