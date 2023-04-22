Northview Suffers 5-4 Senior Night Loss To Pensacola Catholic (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs fell short on a comeback attempt in a senior night 5-4 loss to Pensacola Catholic Friday night in Bratt.

Aubrey Stuckey went for a complete game, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out six.

Chloe Ragsdale went 2-3 at bat to lead the Chiefs. Emma Gilmore and Allison Flowers added one hit each.

Before the game, the Lady Chiefs honored two seniors — pitchers Emma Gilmore and Aubrey Stuckey. On the first play of the game, Gilmore started at catcher. During her high school career, she had played every position on the field during a game except catcher.

Northview will host W.S. Neal Thursday at 6 p.m. in their last home game of the regular season.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

.