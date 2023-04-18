Northview Rallies With 11-Run 6th To Run-Rule W.S. Neal (Gallery)

April 18, 2023

The Northview Chiefs rallied with an 11-run sixth inning to run-rule W.S. Neal  Monday night in Bratt.

The Chiefs were down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Kaden Odom doubled with a 2-2 count to score two runs.

Tyler Shaw pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out four.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Chiefs were led at the plate by Josh Landis who went 3-5. Shaw, Odom, Jamarkus Jefferson, Rustin Pope, Ethan Collier, Trent Knighten and Cason Burkett each added a hit for Northview.

The Northview Chiefs will travel over to Flomaton Tuesday to take on the Hurricanes  at 5:30 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

