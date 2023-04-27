Northview Downs W.S. Neal 12-8 (With Gallery)

April 27, 2023

The Northview Chiefs beat the W.S. Neal Eagles 12-8 Wednesday night in Bratt.

The Chiefs took a commanding lead with a seven-run second inning.

Aubrey Stuckey went for four innings, striking out four while giving up six runs and seven hits. Emma Gilmore was in the circle for three, giving up two runs and four hits while striking out four.

Gilmore went 3-4 to lead Northview at the plate. Kendall Alvarée went 2-3 and Stuckey was 2-4. Jamison Gilman, Mary-Clayton Dawson, Allison Flowers and Makayla Golson added one hit each.

Northview will travel to Crestview Friday to end their regular season before the district tournament begins next week.

