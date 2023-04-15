Northview Beats Chipley 4-2 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs doubled up on the Chipley Tigers with a 4-2 win Friday evening in Bratt.

Jamarkus Jefferson earned the win for the Chiefs, giving up one run and three hits while striking out eight in five innings. Kaden Odom was on the mound for the final two innings, striking out three while allowing one run and one hit.

Jefferson led the Chiefs at bat, going 2-3. Rustin Pope, Tyler Shaw and Trent Knighten added one hit each.

The Chiefs will be in action three times next week as they host W.S. Neal on Monday, travel to Flomaton on Tuesday, and welcome Central on Thursday.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.