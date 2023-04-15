No. 1 Pace Tops No. 10 Tate (With Gallery)

April 15, 2023

In a big District 1-6A game Friday night, the No. 1 Pace Patriots downed the No. 10 Tate Aggies 5-3.

Colton Swiers took the loss for the Aggies, allowing two hits and two runs, striking out three, in one and two-thirds innings. Drew Reaves opened on the mound for Tate, giving up five hits and three runs, striking out three, in three innings. Gabe Patterson  threw one and a third innings with two strikeouts and allowing one hit.

Clif Quiggins led the Aggie at bat, going 2-4. Reaves, Frank Randall, Ethan McAnally, James Davis, Caden Kelly and Madox Land each added a hit for Tate.

The Patriots improved to 18-2 on the season, while the Aggies fell to 13-6.

The Aggies have a three game home stand next week as they host Washington on Tuesday, West Florida on Thursday and Pensacola High on Friday.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 