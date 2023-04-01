No. 1 Pace Defeats The Tate Aggies 5-2 (With Gallery)

The Pace Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the state, defeated the Tate Aggies 5-2

Tate pushed their lead to 5-0 with a three run homer from Owen Land in the

With the bases loaded with Aggies in the bottom of the seventh, Ethan McAnally had a double, scoring Frank Randall and Brayden Touchstone.

With bases loaded again in the bottom of the seventh, Caden Kelly was called out on strikes (pictured first below) on a below the knees ball.

Rilee Lowery went for three on the mound for Tate, allowing two runs, two hits and striking out three. Gabriel Patterson was on the mound for four, allowing three hits, three runs, three erroRs and striking out three.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Tate Aggie will host Navarre on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.