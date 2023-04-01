No. 1 Pace Defeats The Tate Aggies 5-2 (With Gallery)

April 1, 2023

The Pace Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the state, defeated the Tate Aggies 5-2

Tate pushed their lead to 5-0 with a three run homer from Owen Land in the

With the bases loaded with Aggies  in the bottom of the seventh, Ethan McAnally had a double, scoring Frank Randall and Brayden Touchstone.

With bases loaded again in the bottom of the seventh, Caden Kelly was called out on strikes (pictured first below) on a below the knees ball.

Rilee Lowery went for three on the mound for Tate, allowing two runs, two hits and striking out three. Gabriel Patterson was on the mound for four, allowing three hits, three runs, three erroRs and striking out three.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Tate Aggie will host Navarre on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 