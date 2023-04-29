Monteverde Shines Again As Blue Wahoos Win Third Straight

Patrick Monteverde continued his dominant start to the season on Friday night, twirling 7.0 scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 6-0 for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Monteverde (W, 3-0) has now allowed only one earned run over his first 26.0 innings for a miniscule ERA of 0.35. The Blue Wahoos pitching staff has not allowed a run in 20.0 consecutive frames dating back to the seventh inning of Wednesday’s win.

After a scoreless first three innings, Victor Mesa Jr. got the Blue Wahoos on the board with a three-run homer off Cole Wilcox (L, 0-1) in the top of the fourth. Dane Myers led off the fifth with a triple, and scored on a Nasim Nuñez sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-0.

Joe Rizzo blasted a two-run homer in the seventh to close the scoring, and Myers helped preserve the shutout with a strong throw from left field in the bottom of the inning to cut down Ronny Simon attempting to score Montgomery’s first run.

Josan Méndez and Sean Reynolds worked the final two innings out of Pensacola’s bullpen, helping the Blue Wahoos draw to within 2.0 games of the first-place Biscuits.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday evening.

by Erik Bremer, photo courtesy Blue Wahoos