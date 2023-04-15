Mary Rita Hughes Leake

, our beloved Nana, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 just 13 days shy of her 100th birthday. Rita Hughes was born in Midland, Maryland to the late John and Anna (McGowan) Hughes on April 27, 1923. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She retired from the Akron City School system in 1979. Rita was an active member of both St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio, as well as, St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Barrineau Park, Florida. She enjoyed volunteering, traveling, and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her four granddaughters and two great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James W. Leake; three brothers; and a sister.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Ann (George) Wayte; granddaughters, Rebecca (Jerry) Hatch, Jacquelyn (Dave) Goddard, Tina (Mark) Barber, and Beth (Chris) Ryzoc; and two great grandchildren, Lillian and John Hatch.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12Noon, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Family will receive friends at 11AM prior to services. Burial will be held in Frostburg, Maryland.

We want to thank Covenant Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Barrineau Park, Florida.