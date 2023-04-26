Markers And Highlighters In Hand, Century Council Begins Charter Review

With a box of markers and a pack of highlighters, the Century Town Council set off on a deep dive into their charter during a two-hour workshop Tuesday night.

It was the first in a series of meetings in which the council will review their outdated charter line by line alongside a draft created over a three year period by a volunteer charter review committee. Both keep Century’s current strong mayor-town council form of government.

The town attorney submitted another draft build around a town manager and no mayor, but the council has all but shelved that version.

There were some questions and few points for clarification, but for the most part Tuesday night, the council was in agreement with the first portion of the charter review committee’s draft

The Century town charter is the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.