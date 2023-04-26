Markers And Highlighters In Hand, Century Council Begins Charter Review

April 26, 2023

With a box of markers and a pack of highlighters, the Century Town Council set off on a deep dive into their charter during a two-hour workshop Tuesday night.

It was the first in a series of meetings in which the council will review their outdated charter line by line alongside a draft created over a three year period by a volunteer charter review committee. Both keep Century’s current strong mayor-town council form of government.

The town attorney submitted another draft build around a town manager and no mayor, but the council has all but shelved that version.

There were some questions and few points for clarification, but for the most part Tuesday night, the council was in agreement with the first portion of the charter review committee’s draft

The Century town charter is the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 