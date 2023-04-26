Man Struck By Ammo While Burning Trash, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man was hit by exploding ammunition while burning trash midday Wednesday in Cantonment.

The accident happened at a home on Goldenrod Road about 11:45 a.m. Escambia County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident by the hospital about 2 p.m., according to spokesperson Morgan Lewis. She said the man did know that there was ammunition in the trash he was burning.

“It popped off and hit him in the hand,” Lewis said. His injuries were not considered life threatening.