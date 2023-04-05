Man Out On Bond With A GPS Monitor Accused Of $300K Burglary

April 5, 2023

An Escambia County man is accused of burglarizing his employer’s business — while wearing a court ordered GPS monitor from another case.

Lewis Hill, 39, was charged with burglary,vehicle theft, damaging property, larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstructing justice.

The equipment allegedly stolen by Hill was valued at $300,000.

“He broke a window to the main office to get in. Once inside, Lewis stole a lot of stuff. He stole construction equipment, like the kind they use to saw into roadways. He also stole some fancy electronic equipment in big yellow containers,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. He is also accused of stealing a utility truck, later found doused in gasoline on Chisholm Road. But it was not set on fire.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Hill’s home and recovered everything except the truck.

Lewis was out on bond on a previous charge of aggravated assault and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his bond.

“Yep, the GPS shows the monitor was at the business during the burglary and at the truck crash site, presumably attached to our burglar’s ankle,” the ECSO said.

