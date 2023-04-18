Man Accused Of Raping, Assaulting Woman In Atmore

April 18, 2023

A man is accused of driving a woman from Mobile to Atmore, raping her, and then driving her back to Mobile.

Ronald Coley, 34, was charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree, domestic violence related assault  second degree, assault domestic violence strangulation, and interference with domestic violence emergency call.

On April 8, the Atmore Police Department was notified of a sexual assault victim being treated at a hospital in Mobile. Police said the victim had three broken ribs, along with severe bruising to the neck, arms, legs and abdomen.

Police said Coley drove the victim to Atmore before the assault.

“Upon arriving in Atmore Coley became enraged and dragged the victim into a wooded lot and physically and sexually assaulted the victim. He ran from the scene and the victim drove back to Mobile,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “Coley threw the victim’s phone into the woods before running from the scene.”

Coley was arrested April 11 in Mobile County with the assistance of the Chickasaw Police Department. He was transferred to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he remained without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 