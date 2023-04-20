Local Schools Named Winners In Wellness Challenge

The Escambia County School Board has recognized the winners of the superintendent’s “Choose Wellness Challenge”.

The challenge was to see which school or major department could achieve the highest level of participation in the challenge by the end of the school year. Participants completed steps to promote health and wellness, potentially reducing the district’s health care and lost work time costs.

The 2022 overall winner was Spencer Bibbs Center at 87.5%. They received a plaque and $1,000. Holm Elementary School was awarded $500 for most improved with a 18.2% increase in participation.

At 64.29% participation, the highest percentage participation at the elementary level was Molino Park Elementary School.

The highest percentage participation award at the middle school level went to Ferry Pass Middle School at 44.55%, and the highest percentage participation award at the high school/secondary level went to Northview High School at 43.75%.

Northview, Molino Park and Ferry Pass each received $250.