Local Leader Of Drug Conspiracy Sentenced To Federal Prison

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the local leader of an “alprazolam conspiracy” has been sentenced to federal prison.

Jason C. Martinez, 46, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for leading a local conspiracy aimed at distributing and possessing with intent to distribute alprazolam after previously pleading guilty on January 10.

“Our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive, and all too frequently deadly, controlled substances from our communities,” said Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “These sentences demonstrate our commitment to support their efforts through the investigation and vigorous prosecution of criminals distributing drugs in North Florida.”

Between November 1, 2020, and March 11, 2022, Martinez, and his two co-conspirators, Chad E. Dennison, and Tina P. Rahn, conspired to distribute alprazolam throughout Pensacola. On March 11, 2022, law enforcement executed multiple residential search warrants to conclude its nearly one-and-a-half year-long investigation into the alprazolam distribution conspiracy.

During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted over 100 parcels traveling through the U.S. Mail. Upon execution of the search warrants, law enforcement discovered pharmaceutical grade pill presses, pill counting machines, a full body suit and respirator, drug ledgers, and packaging products, amongst other items. Martinez received his orders from unknown co-conspirators via the dark web, and he then mixed, pressed, and packaged the pills as well as labeled them for distribution. Martinez then relied on his co-conspirators to deliver the packages to various post offices throughout the Pensacola area for distribution all over the country.

Martinez’s co-conspirators previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute alprazolam. The sentences imposed for all defendants were as follows:

Jason C. Martinez, 46, of Pensacola, 8 years in federal prison, followed by 2 years’ supervised release;

Chad E. Dennison, 44, of Pensacola, 48 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years’ supervised release; and

Tina P. Rahn, 53, of Pensacola, 24 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years’ supervised release.

“The resolution to this investigation demonstrates the hard work and collaboration of our law enforcement partners. The leader of this extensive drug distribution network will now spend significant time behind bars,” said Juan Vargas, Inspector in Charge of the Miami Division, U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “Martinez and his co-conspirators plagued their communities with illicit drugs. This investigation is a great example of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s commitment to eliminating illicit drugs from the mail and protecting our communities.”

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of local law enforcement to include the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer H. Callahan prosecuted the case.