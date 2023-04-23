Late Wahoos Rally Falls Short In 3-2 Loss To Birmingham

he Blue Wahoos had set a ninth-inning stage Saturday to create their first walk-off win.

But they were unable to complete it.

Birmingham reliever Caleb Freeman threw a trio of wicked curve balls to strike out José Devers with the bases-loaded, preserving the Barons 3-2 victory before an overflow, sellout crowd on a fireworks night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Nearly all of the fans remained in the ninth when the Blue Wahoos got a one-out single by Dane Myers, then had Norel González reach on a walk. After J.D. Orr struck out, catcher José Estrada in his Blue Wahoos debut walked to load the bases and keep the crowd energized.

Devers, however, was unable to make contact with any of Freeman’s breaking pitches.

This night became the Blue Wahoos’ third consecutive capacity crowd on a perfectly clear night at the bayfront ballpark.

Blue Wahoos starting pitcher M.D. Johnson had one blemish Saturday on his otherwise solid start. He did not allow a hit in the first four innings.

But the Barons (5-9) punched through against Johnson in the top of the fifth, after it looked like he might pitch out of a jam.

He gave up a lead-off single, then a walk, then a bunt single to load the bases. Duke Ellis hit a flyout to left, but not deep enough to score a run. Taylor Snyder hit a ground out that Blue Wahoos third baseman Myers turned into a force out at the plate.

Moises Castillo followed and delivered a bases-clearing double into the outfield gap for the 3-2 lead, which held up for the finish. From this point, both teams’ bullpens took over and did not allow another run.

The game began well for the Blue Wahoos (6-8).

Johnson issued four walks in the first four innings, but picked off one runner in the third inning, then Estrada threw out another runner on a steal attempt in the fourth inning.

Estrada produced the Blue Wahoos’ first run when hitting a one-out double in the third inning. He then scored on a two-out single by second baseman Nasim Nuñez.

In the fourth inning, Troy Johnston led off with a triple. Victor Mesa Jr. followed with an RBI single. Dane Myers then singled. But with none out, the Blue Wahoos missed the opportunity for a big inning and it proved costly.

Barons starter Christian Mena battled back to retire the next three batters without allowing a ball out of the infield. He struck out Norel Gonzalez and retired Orr and Estrada on ground outs.

Blue Wahoos relievers Brady Puckett and Austin Roberts each had two shutout innings to keep the game in reach. Barons relievers Gil Luna and Freeman combined to pitch three shutout innings.

The Blue Wahoos will close out the homestand with the Barons on Sunday with Zach King (0-1, 4.26) making his second start this week against the Barons’ Chase Solesky (0-0, 2.57) in the final meeting of these teams in Pensacola this season.

written by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos