Lady Aggies Celebrate Senior Night With 11-1 Run-Ruled Win Over Escambia

The Tate Lady Aggies run-ruled the Escambia Gators with a big senior night 11-1 Friday night in five innings.

Before shutting down the Gators, the Tate Aggies honored seniors Charlie Vinson and MacKenzie Cook.

Jordan Smith pitched a complete game for the Aggies, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five.

Kate Balagbagan led the Aggies at the plate going 3-3. Amburleigh Laird went 2-2, and K Wine was 2-3. Cook, Lacy Wilson, Tristen Showalter, Olivia Latner, Peyton Womack, and Kylea Gibbs each added one hit.

The Aggies will host Gulf Breeze on Tuesday and travel to West Florida on Thursday.