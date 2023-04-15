Lady Aggies Celebrate Senior Night With 11-1 Run-Ruled Win Over Escambia
April 15, 2023
The Tate Lady Aggies run-ruled the Escambia Gators with a big senior night 11-1 Friday night in five innings.
Before shutting down the Gators, the Tate Aggies honored seniors Charlie Vinson and MacKenzie Cook.
Jordan Smith pitched a complete game for the Aggies, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five.
Kate Balagbagan led the Aggies at the plate going 3-3. Amburleigh Laird went 2-2, and K Wine was 2-3. Cook, Lacy Wilson, Tristen Showalter, Olivia Latner, Peyton Womack, and Kylea Gibbs each added one hit.
The Aggies will host Gulf Breeze on Tuesday and travel to West Florida on Thursday.
