Jury Convicts Century Felon Of Cocaine Trafficking, Weapons Offenses

April 1, 2023

A Century felon was convicted this week on drugs and weapons charges.

Kendrick Jamar Washington was found guilty by an Escambia County jury of trafficking in cocaine,  carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm and carrying a concealed firearm while trafficking in cocaine. He will be sentenced in late May.

On June 24, 2022, Washington allegedly pointed “an assault rifle” at his sister and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest report. She headed to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Century Precinct to file a report.

During the investigation, deputies were alerted of an armed disturbance on Ashford Alley off Jefferson Avenue and detained Washington. A .38 Special revolver and a Del-Ton rifle were recovered from Washington, along with a .223 round in the chamber, 13 rounds in the magazine of the rifle and five rounds in his pocket, according to an arrest report.

Deputies also found a plastic bag with 91.7 grams of powdered cocaine, 18.9 grams of crack cocaine and 1.6 grams of marijuana, according to court documents. A total of $4,642 in currency was found on Washington’s person, deputies said.

Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana against Washington were dropped.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 