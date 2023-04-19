Joyce F. Watson

April 19, 2023

Mrs. Joyce F. Watson, age 86, passed away, Friday, April 14, 2023 in Atmore, AL. She has resided most of her life in Flomaton, AL; before moving to Atmore, AL. She loved playing the piano and attending church at, Sardis Baptist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved her dogs, and listening to gospel music. She was a great seamstress, awesome cook, and enjoyed decorating. She liked antiques, and loved working with her flowers, and ferns.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe (Reaby Conway) Fore, husband, Terry Watson, two brothers, Butch Fore, and Billy Fore.

She is survived by her one son, Mark Watson, of New York, two daughters, Gay Watson, of Mobile, AL; Beth (Bart) Cooke, of Houston, TX; one brother, Vernon Fore, of Atmore, AL; sister-in law, Sandra (Gene) Pettis, of Orlando, FL; and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Rickey Tedder officiating.

Burial will follow at New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 