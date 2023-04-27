Johnston Has Two Homers, Six Runs As Wahoos Beat The Biscuits

Troy Johnston tied a Blue Wahoos franchise record with two homers and six runs batted in as Pensacola defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 9-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

In front of a lively Education Day crowd at Riverwalk Stadium, Johnston teed off for his first two homers of the year – a two-run blast in the third and a three-run shot in the fourth – to accomplish just the third six-RBI game in franchise history, and first since Brandon Dixon achieved the feat in 2016.

Eury Pérez (W, 2-1) took the run support and ran with it, cruising through 6.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball. The 20-year-old top prospect fanned five, securing the third quality start of his professional career.

Cody Morissette went deep on the heels of Johnston’s third-inning homer, giving the infielder his first Double-A hit and homer in his second game with the Blue Wahoos. That marked the end of the day for Biscuits starter Anthony Molina (L, 0-2), who allowed six runs while recording only six outs.

Joe Rizzo was 3-for-5 with a two-run double to open the scoring in the first before Johnston and Morissette contributed the remainder of the run-scoring hits.

Austin Roberts and Sean Reynolds completed the game for the Pensacola bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Thursday evening in Montgomery.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, photo courtesy