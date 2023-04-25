Jefferson Homers, Pitches Complete Game As Northview Destroys Milton 17-3

April 25, 2023

With an 11-run fifth inning, the Northview Chiefs beat Milton 17-3 Monday night in Milton.

Jamarkus Jefferson pitched a complete run-ruled five inning game, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out four.

Jefferson had a homer in the fifth for the Chiefs and went 2-4. Josh Landis was also 2-4 on the night. Kaden Odom, Rustin Pope, Tyler Shaw, Ethan Collier, Trent Knighton and Cason Burkett had one hit each.

For more photos, click here.

Northview will host Niceville Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in their final regular season game of the year.

Photos by Brystal Rhodes for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

