It’s Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Celebrating Those That Answer 911 And More

April 13, 2023

This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which celebrates the dedication and hard work of the men and women who serve as emergency dispatchers, 911 call takers, radio and phone technicians and other communication experts.

“Emergency communications personnel are out of sight but are an essential component on every emergency event,” Escambia Communications Chief Andrew Hamilton said. “They are the ‘first on scene” and ‘first incident commander’ and provide invaluable support to citizens and first responders alike. They handle daily what most may experience only once in a lifetime. It is very rewarding to make a difference for someone each and every day.”

Escambia County Emergency Communications:

  • Answers 77,000 calls to 911 annually
  • Dispatches and gives pre-arrival safety instructions on 15,000 fire calls annually
  • Dispatches and gives pre-arrival medical instructions 76,000 EMS calls annually
  • Provides CPR instructions approximately 16 times per week
  • Coordinates multi-engine structure fire responses about eight times per week

“We want to thank our fellow dispatchers at the Escambia Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department who we work with daily,” Hamilton added. “They do an excellent job and help us coordinate response to many emergency calls.”

Pictured: Escambia County Emergency Communications personnel at work. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

