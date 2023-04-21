Highway 29 Project In Century Halted After Discovery Of An Unknown Water Main

Work has come to a temporary halt on a Highway 29 construction in Century after the discovery of an unknown water main that must be relocated.

Early this year, two northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane were closed between Harries Boulevard and East Cottage Street with traffic shifted into just two lanes. It was that a normal traffic pattern would return by the end of April, but for now that’s on hold.

“There will be extension of the work timeframe. During excavation, an unknown Town of Century water main was discovered,” Kohen Johns Brannon, public information specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation, told NorthEscambia.com on Thursday. “The water main is expected to be relocated in approximately two weeks.”

Brannon said the contractor is scheduled to be on site next week doing preliminary work to facilitate the relocation of the pipe. Construction on the resurfacing project will continue after the water main is relocated.

Century’s engineer said the problem pipe is a 2-inch water main, and there are no service disruptions anticipated during the work.

