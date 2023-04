Helen Ward Of Walnut Hill Is Celebrating Her 100th Birthday, And You’re Invited

Helen Ward of Walnut Hill is turning 100, and the public is invited to the celebration.

A 100th birthday celebration will be held Sunday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 5741 Arthur Brown Road. Family asks for no gifts.

Helen Ward’s 100th birthday is May 2.