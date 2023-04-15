Gary Hiram McDonald, Sr.

. resident of Molino, Florida went home to be with Jesus on April 13, 2023 at the age of 73. He was born on February 26, 1950 in Pensacola, Florida to Tommy and Vermel Perry McDonald.

Gary owned several businesses including McDonald Tire in Baker, Louisiana and Gary’s Tire Center in Pensacola, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Ilence and Clora Miller Perry; and paternal grandparents, William and Anna McDonald.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Rhesa (Ben) Robinson; son, Gary (Ashleigh) McDonald, Jr.; three grandchildren, Haley Robinson, Haden Robinson and Gavin McDonald; sister, Felicia (Jeremy) and Karen (Steve) Ward; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Shelley Hamm Cooley.

Gary was a faithful member of New Hope Apostolic Church. He loved going to church, witnessing to others, and passionately serving the Lord. He also enjoyed hanging out at Cracker Barrel and sitting in a rocking chair while greeting folks. Gary loved to joke around and make people laugh. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle, Molino, Florida on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Jeremy Shields and Steve Ward officiating. Burial to follow in First Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Pallbearers will be Ben Robinson, Haden Robinson, Gavin McDonald, Harlan Foster, Austin Garrett, and Thomas Richardson.