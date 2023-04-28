Four Displaced After Fire Involving Exploding Ammo And Flammables Damages Home

Flammables and exploding ammunition reportedly contributed to a fire that heavily damaged a home just north of East Kingsfield Road Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 8:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Silent Wood Drive. Firefighters arrived to find the home’s garage and a car in the driveway fully involved in fire. Callers to 911 described hearing explosions coming from the garage .

Escambia County Fire Rescue said that ammunition and other flammables in the garage contributed to the explosions.

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m. The exact cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist four occupants that were displaced by the fire.

Pictured: A fire heaving damaged a home and destroyed a car Friday morning on Silent Wood Drive. Photos from WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.