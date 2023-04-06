Former Navy Federal Employee Charged In $357K Theft, Fraud Case

A former Navy Federal Credit Union employee has been arrested for grand theft and fraud in connection with over $350,000 in fraud from account holders.

Johnathan Toriana Coleman Jr., 28, of Delray Beach, was charged with one felony count each of bank fraud, grand theft and organized fraud.

The investigation showed that Coleman used his position while employed in Pensacola to supply customer account information to a third party, who would pose as the member and initiate unauthorized transfers of funds to mule accounts at the credit union.

Agents discovered that Coleman helped defraud 38 account holders out of a total of $357,491, and that, within three days of each illegal transfer made by the third party, Coleman received payments from the third party totaling nearly $30,000.

All of the affected account holders have since been notified by the credit union.

Agents with FDLE’s Miami Regional Operations Center, with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Coleman. Coleman was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on $115,000 bond. He will be extradited to Escambia County